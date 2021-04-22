PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $155.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
