PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $155.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

