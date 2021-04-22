Perficient (PRFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.