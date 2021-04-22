Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.68. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 12,695 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $53.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

