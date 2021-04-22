Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.08 ($204.80).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI traded up €1.35 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €173.10 ($203.65). The company had a trading volume of 529,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.27.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.