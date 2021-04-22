Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $32.66 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00005427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and $414,297.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00745586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.77 or 0.08361921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 101,998,793 coins and its circulating supply is 11,028,745 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

