Personal Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 27,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

