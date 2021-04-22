Personal Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,413 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 22.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,317 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

