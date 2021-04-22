Personal Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,772,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $497.15. 41,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,583. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $497.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.79 and its 200 day moving average is $427.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

