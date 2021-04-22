Personal Wealth Partners Has $11.52 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,613 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,939. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

