Personal Wealth Partners Purchases 3,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

