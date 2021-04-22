Personal Wealth Partners Sells 24,457 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

