Personal Wealth Partners Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPLG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 56,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,027. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

