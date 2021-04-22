Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,776.29 or 0.03446534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.52 million and $24,931.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

PMGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 857 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

