PetIQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 940 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,573,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,409,506. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $288,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.