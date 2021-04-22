Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $406.60

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.60 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 444.28 ($5.80). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.75), with a volume of 684,131 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 406.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.26.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.