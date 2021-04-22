PG&E (PCG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

