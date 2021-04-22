Phala Network Market Cap Tops $136.09 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $136.09 million and $64.08 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars.

