Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $45.29 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $772,155.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,579.79 or 1.00106089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00128616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

