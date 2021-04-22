Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $10,546.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00271067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00941705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00647384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,379.20 or 0.98928997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.