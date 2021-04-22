Phantomx (PNX) Trading 28.5% Lower This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $70,238.77 and $13.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00535296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.92 or 0.02892649 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

