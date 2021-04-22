Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.73. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,073,433 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $122.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

