Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $280.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,359.93 or 0.99868650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.36 or 0.00496429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.52 or 0.00954006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00358733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004222 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,541,500 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

