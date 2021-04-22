PhoenixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $14.45 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $14.45 million and $1.35 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.62 or 0.00739482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.89 or 0.08267831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050980 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

