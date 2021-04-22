Phore (PHR) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Phore has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $23,112.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $769.38 or 0.01536911 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,871,199 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

