Phore (PHR) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $20,780.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024932 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $830.38 or 0.01537102 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,868,670 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

