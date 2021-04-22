Photon 1-Day Volume Tops $54.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a market cap of $746,642.82 and $54.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded up 127.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,184.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.08 or 0.04734664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.00512425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $922.86 or 0.01735219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.21 or 0.00705493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.53 or 0.00555677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00446790 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00251983 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,250,059,838 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

