PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard Acquires 5,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.21 per share, with a total value of C$16,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,715.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lawrence M. Hibbard bought 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.36.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

