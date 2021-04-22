Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PILBF stock remained flat at $$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 221,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

