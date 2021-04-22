Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PILBF. Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PILBF remained flat at $$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 221,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,245. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

