Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

