Pillar Price Tops $0.0500 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and $221,566.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

