Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $155,571.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $155,571.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.41 or 0.00515864 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028311 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.22 or 0.02619704 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,146,683 coins and its circulating supply is 426,886,247 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

