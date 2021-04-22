Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

