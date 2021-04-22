Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 15,310 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $82.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

