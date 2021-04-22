Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP):

4/21/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

4/17/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

4/13/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

4/9/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

4/2/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

3/24/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

3/23/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

