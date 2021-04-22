Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms recently commented on PINWF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

PINWF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

