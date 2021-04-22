Piper Sandler Comments on ThredUp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ThredUp in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDUP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.