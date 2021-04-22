Piper Sandler Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $38.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.