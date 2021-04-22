Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ONB opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.