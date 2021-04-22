Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.46 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $32.46 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $7.20 or 0.00013820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 235.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.84 or 0.00443271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00158191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00204099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

