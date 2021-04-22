PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Cap of $59.06 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PIXEL has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $2,289.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,904.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $860.73 or 0.01658296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.30 or 0.00543882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004712 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

