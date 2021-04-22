Pizza 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,604.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Pizza has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $4,604.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00258799 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000853 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.