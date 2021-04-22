PJT Partners (PJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

