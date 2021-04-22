Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Plains GP worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.68.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

