Plantronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,411 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

Plantronics stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

