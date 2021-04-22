PlayFuel (PLF) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. PlayFuel has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.