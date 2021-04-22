PlayGame Trading 16% Lower This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $978,768.50 and approximately $31,032.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00745586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.77 or 0.08361921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051332 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.