Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $2,908.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00271143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,463.55 or 1.00078308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.90 or 0.00944665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.43 or 0.00601792 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

