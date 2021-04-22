Playgroundz (IOG) Hits One Day Volume of $1,443.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01001850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00646326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.93 or 0.99317823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

