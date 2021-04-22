Playkey (PKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,906.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $108,906.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00069258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00735003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.35 or 0.08700852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

